Landscape Tips For New House Owners

There is a lot to think about when landscaping a home. Landscaping doesn't just mean to improve a home's garden alone. Things that you should be thinking about when landscaping a home, are areas such as, the fence, hedges, decks, fountains or anything else you might want to add. To get an idea of what you can do to landscape your home, take a look through this article.

Know what the difference between annuals and perennials are. You'll also want to know what shrubs, plants, and flowers work best in your area. Always keep the season in mind when planning landscaping projects. Know this information so you can have a great landscaping experience with good results.

Branch out and include more than one or two kinds of plants when you plan your landscaping. A landscape that features many different kinds of plants is more resistant to diseases and insects. If you use only one type of planting, a disease can come in and wipe out all of your hard work. In order to keep your yard healthy, you need to keep your landscaping diverse.

Get the most out of your landscaping efforts by creating a multi-seasonal garden. Choose different kinds of plants for different seasons, which are appropriate depending on the soil and region. Other possibilities are trees with seasonal blooms and evergreens which could keep your area green year round.

Trim your bushes and hedges regularly. If you trim a hedge,or a bush when it is just starting to become over grown, it will be a quick and easy process. If you wait until the bush is completely over grown, you can expect the project to take all day. Regular maintenance is the easiest way to keep your landscaping looking great.

It's important to carefully consider your plant's needs, as they can have a big impact on the success of your landscaping project. It's no good to wind up with plants that thrive on sunlight tucked away in the shadiest part of your yard. Don't plant trees if there is not enough room for growth. Take the time to consider the needs of your plants and plant them in a place that they'll thrive.

Try to make sure that the height of your lawn is always between 2 and a half to 3 inches. Having your grass at this height will help protect it from sun and heat damage. Also, at this height, moisture will not evaporate as much as it would if it were taller.

Landscape according to the different seasons. Make sure you include a variety of plants in your garden that are at their best during different seasons. This way you will create a landscape that offers year-round interest. Plant a combination of shrubs, trees and flowers, and make sure that there is always something colorful to catch the eye, no matter what season.

Choose plants that will thrive in the planting environment. The best plants will be those that are native to the area. By using plants native to the area they will be properly adapted to the watering demands and temperatures. For example, if you live in a cooler climate and plant tropical plants, the plants will be harder to maintain, and it will be necessary to move those plants indoors in the winter.

Think about how big your plants will eventually get, before deciding where to place them, or whether you should use them at all. This is vital, so that you do not use plants that end up outgrowing their planting space, and overshadowing their neighbor plants. Plan now so you do not have to move plants around later.

It can be very difficult to guess and plan how much mulch, sand, rock, etc. you might need in order to successfully finish your whole project. In part, you should make sure you do everything in phases. As far as planning the amounts of each of these materials, do your math and pay attention to specifications.

A great way to improve the visual interest, and flow of your landscape design, is to consider incorporating pathways, and seating areas comprised of paver stones and other media. This way, it will be possible for you, and your guests to peruse the grounds, and take full advantage of the variety of plantings, and design elements you have used to build your outdoor space.

Rather than simply using concrete, you can really enhance a walkway when you use decorative pavers. These pavers can come in a variety of colors, and textures that can really enhance the look of your landscape. Just make sure that whatever you choose, compliments the rest of your landscape well.

Know what items can be purchased cheaply at your local home-improvement store and which ones you should spend top dollar on. It makes sense to purchase common items, such as mulch, pavers and ordinary perennials, at a big-box store. Specialty items and exotic plants should be purchased from a store that has a knowledgeable staff capable of advising you on the correct installation procedures or care of your purchase.

Choose plants according to the particular environmental requirements. This will vary on both a macro and a micro scale, not just by large geographic region but also by small niches within one landscaping plan. Most yards will have areas that are shadier or wetter than other areas of the yard. Take advantage of those particular environmental parameters by choosing the plants that are best suited for this micro niche.

As you may have realized, landscaping has different meanings for those to do it. Some will think of it as a quick touch up job, while others will think of it as a whole artistic process full of style and grace. Using the tips above, any landscaping you do will look wonderful.