Make Your Garden A Healthy Outlet For Tension

Starting an organic garden is a smart step in creating a healthier diet. You will have to put in some time and energy to be successful in this venture, however. This can make you wonder where to begin for growing your own organic garden.

Remember to aerate your soil. If you loosen or puncture the soil, it will increase air permeability and water penetration. Aerating can be as simple as turning the soil over with a trowel, or in the case of lawns, making small holes in the grass. This can be done with an aerating machine, a garden fork, or even by walking on the grass wearing a pair of spiked golf shoes. This brings oxygen into the roots and promotes healthy new growth.

If you are planting vegetables, choose varieties that don't require processing in order to keep. For example, sweet potatoes and onions will keep for months as long as they are kept cool and dry, without any additional work on your part. This reduces the amount of time you have to spend after harvesting.

Make sure to keep your eye on your garden for pests. They can eat away your plants or foods and cause irreparable damage. If you do find them in your garden, it is important that you get rid of them as soon as possible before they reproduce and create more problems.

Did you know that a tablespoon of powdered milk sprinkled around your rose bushes early in the season can help to prevent fungus growth on your beautiful flowers later in the spring? If you prefer to use a spray, you might try diluting some skim milk and spraying the plant leaves. The lower fat content in skim milk reduces the chance that it will turn rancid.

To treat damping-off fungus, use chamomile tea. Brew a batch of chamomile tea, let it cool and pour a generous amount around the base of the seedlings. Use a spray bottle for the stems and foliage of the plant and you will keep damping-off fungus from destroying your garden.

If you need to do some gardening around your home, it is important that you wear insect repellent. Mosquitoes can carry diseases that can make you very sick. By simply spraying on some insect repellent, you are protecting your self from the possibility of contracting a dangerous disease like West Nile virus.

Wear comfortable shoes and clothing when gardening. Never work in the garden in bare feet or sandals. Wear shoes that lace up and give good cushioning and arch support. If it is hot and sunny out, wear a hat to shade from the sun and clothes that will protect the skin from burning. The more comfortable you are, the more you will enjoy your garden.

Make sure to protect your hands when working in your yard. Dirt and chemicals can be very harsh on your skin. However, the solution to this problem is very easy: gardening gloves. Gloves range from cheaper cottons (that wear easily) to more durable leather (which are more expensive). Look around your local garden supply center to find a pair of gloves that you feel comfortable working with to save your hands.

Recycle your old pantyhose for garden use! Pantyhose make exceptional garden ties as they are very malleable, very strong and yet extremely soft, so they won't saw into the plants you are tying up. Best of all, since you are recycling, this solution is another great way to save money.

If you live in the city, you can still reap the benefits of organic gardening through container gardening. Herbs especially will thrive in indoor pots, as long as they are large enough. Container gardening can be easier than outdoor gardening when going organic, as there is less risk of exposure to insect pests or weeds.

When starting an organic garden look into natural pesticides. It is a healthy way to be sure you do not lose a great deal of your crop to insects while working to keep your environment safe. There are many pesticides that were once used and are really effective.

Do you want to kill weeds naturally? Put down old newspapers in several layers for controlling weeds. Weeds require sunlight for growing. If the weeds have already sprouted, you can place the newspapers over them and they will die due to lack of sunlight. In time, the newspaper will decompose into the soil. In order to improve its attractiveness, add one mulch layer.

For organic fertilizer to use around the plants in your garden and flower beds, start a compost bin made from all-organic material that would otherwise be wasted. Pitch in yard clippings, leaves, vegetable peelings, eggshells and coffee grounds, turning the contents of the bin often. In just a short time, you will have great material to mix with your soil that will provide nutrients and nourishment to your plants without added chemicals.

These tips should have given you some much needed insight on where to start and how to begin growing your own personal organic garden. These tips were thoughtfully compiled to help the new organic gardener learn the basics and some other cool techniques that are simple enough to use for their garden.