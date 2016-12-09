Do It Yourself Landscaping Tips And Hints

Landscaping can be very enjoyable if you have specific plans of what you want to do and the knowledge of how to do it. Whether you have a large area to work with or just a small back yard, you can make good use of the tips below to create outdoor beauty.

Choose plants native to your area to plant in your yard. Native varieties require less attention because they are living in an environment that is naturally conducive to their growth. This means that taking care of them would not require a lot of maintenance. You can find information about plants that are native to your area by visiting your favorite gardening store.

Make sure you test your soil before you start your landscaping or gardening project. This way, you will know what has to be put in or what has to go, and you can work on these things prior to planting. This will improve the quality of the plants in your yard or garden.

If you live in a part of the country that is at risk for wildfires, choose landscaping projects accordingly. For example, trees should be planted at least 100 feet apart. Additionally, large trees should not be planted less than 100 feet from your house or other building structure (garden, shed, workshop, etc.).

If you have children, or would like an area to entertain guests, it would be wise to plan out an open space in your landscaping. Make sure that you allocate this space, before starting your landscaping project, so that you ensure that you will have enough room once you are done.

Always use the proper tools when doing any landscape project. If you have a stump that needs to be removed, rent a backhoe and remove it properly, do not try to do it with a truck. If you have a lot of material that needs to be moved, use wheelbarrows to reduce strain. Use the right tools for the job, and you will save yourself some grief.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, make sure that you are aware of the trending prices of different products. This is important to know, because you will find that some items vary greatly not only at different times of the year, but also, due to other factors, such as poor weather or natural disasters.

If you are a pet owner, and you will be using chemicals to take care of your landscaping needs, be aware of which products you are using. Many of these chemical can make your pet sick, and some could even kill them. If you are unsure of which products are safe, ask the store in which you are purchasing them.

When purchasing plants for your yard, be sure you pick ones that are local to your area. This way, you know that your climate is not too harsh on the plants. Also, make sure you know what kind of care is involved for the plants that you choose to purchase.

When you are doing a landscaping project with a small amount of money, remember you can break the project up and do it in stages. There is absolutely nothing harmful about dividing your project in different phases. It becomes more simple to financially accomplish. Make a list of each step in the plan, then divide it by order of importance so you complete the most important parts first.

For flowers, or garden beds that you add to your landscape, go for a narrow approach. You will need to weed, and maintain these beds throughout the year. A thinner bed is easier to reach across, and requires less moving around. Remember, to keep them wide enough to prevent plants from overgrowing the boundaries of the bed too quickly.

For best results, choose landscaping elements that are primarily native to your climate, soil type and annual rainfall. This will significantly reduce maintenance costs, improve appearance and promote longevity. It also ensures that your lawn and garden complement your home in its natural environment. This is ideal for those who enjoy attracting native wildlife like birds and butterflies.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, keep an open mind and look beyond the places that you normally would consider. You may be surprised to find what good sales, variety of items you might find at places such as arboretums, and local botanical gardens. Check with your city to see if mulch, fill, or stone is offered. You should even check with your neighbors to see what resources they may have to share.

If you are trying to hide an unsightly fence in your yard, consider adding some climbing plants. Climbing plants will naturally cover the fence, making it more attractive to the eye. This is much less expensive than replacing the fence, and it gives you an extra sense of privacy too.

Mow your yard regularly. No matter, how many gorgeous flowers and trees you add to your yard, it will always look ugly if your lawn is over grown. Plan to mow your yard weekly in the Spring, and at least on a bi-weekly basis during the Summer.

You should learn a little bit about your local climate before you pick out plants for your landscaping project. The handiest figure to learn is what your local growing zone is. If you buy seeds and plants from local stores, you are likely to get zone-appropriate plants, but if you order seeds online or through the mail knowing your zone will help you make better choices.

Whether your lawn needs a major overhaul, it is just time to get it growing again in the spring, aeration is a great idea. The aerating process involves punching small holes through the turf to improve soil drainage. If you have a tiny lawn, you can handle aeration with manual tools. For bigger areas, mechanical aerators are available.

Hopefully, with the knowledge you gained, you now have a good idea about what you should be doing when it comes to landscaping your home. Remember, it takes the first step to get started, and the more you progress, the sooner your project is finished, so try your best to figure out what you want out of your home's landscape and transform your home.