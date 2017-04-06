Tips To Make Your Organic Garden Succesful

A lot of people who garden tend to stay away from the organic stuff because they're afraid that bugs and disease will plague their crops. Relax. It's not 1460 anymore. You simply do not need those added substances to make your garden grow vibrant and safely. Take a few minutes to read these organic gardening tips and find out how to grow plants naturally.

A great way to maximize garden potential is to plant perennials. Some edible vegetables will come back year after year with minimal maintenance like weeding, mulching, and fertilizing. Asparagus, bunching onions, and horseradish all will come back every year. Depending upon climate, there are many options for growing perennial vegetables for a maximum yield.

When winter arrives, transfer some plants into the house to save them. Maybe you could pick out the most expensive plants or the most hardy ones. Always be careful when digging around the roots, and put the plant in a suitable pot.

Planting a bare-root rose. Bare-root roses are best planted at the beginning of their dormant period to lessen the shock of transplanting. If the roots look dry, soak them in a bucket of water for a few hours before planting. Remove diseased or damaged stems, and trim any thick roots by a third. Place the rose in a freshly dug hole, spreading out the roots and checking that the bud union is slightly above ground level. Backfill with soil and water thoroughly.

To keep dirt from getting under your fingernails while gardening, reach for a bar of soap beforehand! As much as we all love gardening, none of us really enjoy all that soil that gets stuck under our nails that can be so challenging to remove. Simply claw a bar of soap before you begin working in your garden and when finished, run your hands under water and as the soap washes away, so does the dirt!

Do not forget the sun when deciding on a place for a garden. Gardens need sun. Almost all flowering plants and vegetables grow best in excellent sunlight. Vegetables like tomatoes require a lot of sunlight and will not produce without it. If there are trees above the area, trim them back or look for another location because a garden without sun is doomed to failure.

Know your climate zone. This can be the difference between a thriving garden and one that never grows. Knowing your climate zone will help you choose flowers, fruits, vegetables and trees that are perfect for where you are. This way, you get a bit of a headstart when designing a garden.

Use your leftover pasta water in your garden! Plants are big starch fans and thrive with water that contains higher levels of starch, like the water left over after you boil pasta or potatoes. Make sure, though, that you let the water sit until it reaches room temperature prior to watering your plants with it!

A great rule of thumb to follow when planting an organic garden is less is more. While you'll want to plant a little more than you think you will need in case of rot or pests, you don't want to overdo it because you'll end up with much more than you can handle.

It is important to spray chemicals when it is not windy outside. Wind can cause chemicals to get into your eyes or cause you to inhale them. There are some chemicals that can be very harmful if ingested. By only applying sprayed chemicals on windless days you can help protect yourself from accidental ingestion.

Try to put an aspirin in the water to get rid of plant diseases. You will need 2 gallons of water and one and one half aspirin mixed together for a wonderful add-on to your plants. Then spray your plants with this mixture to stave off diseases. Use this solution once in every three-week period.

You will need to rotate the plants on a regular basis when you have an indoor organic garden. Plants need to get light from all directions in order to grow properly. If they are not rotated, plants will bend toward a light source, which can actually cause them to produce less fruits and vegetables, than they would have if they had been rotated.

To prepare the ground for your organic perennial plants, simply cut the turf and turn it over a few weeks before planting time. Spread wood chips a few inches deep on the freshly-turned soil, and within a couple of weeks the ground will be ideal for your organic perennials. These hardy plants need only a little bit of preparation.

Keep your seeds warm and humid. Most seeds are healthy at a temperature of about seventy degrees. Place your pots next to a heating vent or install an additional heater if needed. You can cover your pots with plastic films so that the seeds can keep their humidity and warmth.

If you are considering starting an organic garden be sure to join a few blogs online. There are thousands of people who have a great deal of experience in the area that can share with you their tips that they have already put to use and know are effective.

Care for your compost. Cover your compost pile with a lid, tarp or black plastic. Sunlight will kill the bacteria that do the composting, so the outer layers of a compost pile that is exposed to the sun will not break down. Water the compost pile regularly, keeping it evenly moist. Do not over-water, as a soggy compost pile will rot. Turn the pile every two to five days to aerate and provide oxygen to the bacteria. If necessary, add a composting activator to speed up the process.

Any garden and gardener can benefit from these tips, whether your ideal garden is huge or tiny, whether you prefer flowers or vegetables, whether you like exotic plants or native plants. With this advice in your gardening tool shed, your gardening skills might improve so much that all your gardener friends will want to know your secrets.