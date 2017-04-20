Improve Your Garden's Overall Look With These Easy Tips!

Any gardener knows that there are many things you have to think about before you dig your first hole. By learning from experts, you can feel more confident that your efforts will be rewarded by beautiful flowers or delicious crops. Consider the tips here before you do anything else in your garden.

Select perennials to reduce the amount of care your garden requires. Plants that return year after year usually require only a modicum of weeding and pruning. Edible perennials, such as asparagus, rhubarb, and sorrel, can provide an excellent salad addition for your household without causing too much work for you.

Plants need room to grow. Packing too many plants in proximity to one another will make them compete for resources and you'll subsequently either have one plant die, or have both plants grow in much worse conditions. It's advisable to research the full size of a plant and look at how deep and how far apart the plants should be grown.

Look at your planting area before you purchase any rose bushes. Some varieties of roses can be finicky in the type of soil or planting environment that they need. On the other hand, there are other varieties that are hearty enough to tolerate a variety of conditions. So, when you know what type of growing environment your roses will live in, you can choose the most suitable variety.

If you do not want to expose your family to harmful pesticides in your garden, consider using organic pesticides. Organic pesticides do not have the harmful chemicals commonly found in ordinary pesticides. Fragrant herbs like rosemary, basil, and mint are often disliked by pests, and they are good choices to plant around your garden to ward off pests.

Make sure to protect your hands when working in your yard. Dirt and chemicals can be very harsh on your skin. However, the solution to this problem is very easy: gardening gloves. Gloves range from cheaper cottons (that wear easily) to more durable leather (which are more expensive). Look around your local garden supply center to find a pair of gloves that you feel comfortable working with to save your hands.

Be careful not to over-water your garden. Giving your plants too much water can actually kill them faster than not giving them enough water. Soil that has too much water in it prevents root systems from growing properly. It can even cause your plants to rot from the bottom up.

A helpful solution for getting rid of a few slugs in your garden is to set out a container of beer. Just take a small plastic cup or container (plastic margarine bowl works great) and tuck it down into your garden beds near the area where the slugs are known to appear. Be sure the lip of the dish is level to the ground and then fill it with beer. The beer attracts the slugs into the dish where they will drown. You will have to dispose of the slugs and reset the beer "trap" every couple days, but your slugs will disappear.

To have the best flower garden pick plants that bloom at different times of the growing season. It is possible to find varieties of plants and flowers that bloom from January until November depending on where you live. By planting plants that peak at different times of the year you can ensure that there is always color and life in your yard.

If you own fish, save your water. Changing the water in a fish tank is a necessary chore when caring for these pets; however it can also prove to be useful for your garden. Dirty fish tank water is actually quite loaded with the nutrients plants crave. So when it comes time to change the water, instead of dumping that old water down the drain, use the water to fertilize your plants instead.

Use hostas to brighten up a shady area. Hostas are the perfect plant to brighten up a shady area of your garden. They are grown primarily for their leaves, which range in color from deep blue-green to vivid yellow-green. Blooms are usually lavender, but Hosta Plantaginea features showy, fragrant white flowers. They are best grown in moist, rich soil which has been amended with plenty of compost. Large clumps can easily be divided in the Fall.

If you do not like chemical insect repellants you should consider using herbs instead. Herbs like chives can be used in place of the chemical insect repellants to keep bugs from eating your flowers and produce. You can grow chives yourself or buy them at your local grocery store.

You will need the correct information, lots of patience, and the ability to spend time working outside. Once you see the garden you've created, you'll know all your efforts were worthwhile.